Longview man accused of setting motel room on fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested Wednesday for suspected arson of a motel in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
Police report being called to the property at 12:39 a.m., where they discovered a broken window with smoke blowing out of the motel room, and the curtains on fire.
Aloysius Dewayne Reliford, 49, was found in the burning room and resisted arrest, according to police. A witness told police they saw no one else enter or leave the room. No injuries from the fire were reported.
Reliford is being held on $50,000 bond for arson, and $2,000 additional bond for resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.