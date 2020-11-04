Ladyjacks picked at top of the SLC preseason poll

SFA was followed by rival Sam Houston State, who received a total of 257 votes, including five first-place tallies. Abilene Christian was chosen in third with 250 votes (4), followed by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (216-3) and Southeastern Louisiana (160 votes) to round out the top five. Central Arkansas (6th-157), New Orleans (7th-153), Lamar (8th-144), Nicholls (9th-127) and UIW (10th-126) were picked to fill out the rest of the top 10, while Houston Baptist, McNeese and Northwestern State rounded out the poll, in order.