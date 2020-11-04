‘Jacks picked to repeat as SLC basketball Champs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE) - Stephen F. Austin did not get its opportunity to play in the 2019-20 postseason due to coronavirus, but the Lumberjacks are the preseason picks to repeat as regular-season champions in 2020-21. The Lumberjacks garnered 17 first-place votes and earned a pair of individual honors in Wednesday’s announcement of the preseason poll and all-conference teams, presented by Canon.