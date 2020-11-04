State fire marshal investigating after 2 injured in Upshur County church fire

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A church fire in Upshur County has injured two people.
The church is in Pritchett, which is north of Big Sandy. It is the Church of Power at 2717 Chinaberry Road. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 12:32 p.m., and when they arrived, they say there was heavy smoke and large flames from the area of the church where the baptistry pool is located.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two injuries, with one person flown to a Dallas hospital. Those injured were church members who were working inside the church when the fire broke out, according to Gilmer Fire Department Capt. Billy Williams.
Williams said the state fire marshal is investigating the fire along with local fire officials.
