East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The high clouds today just made the skies look even more beautiful today. We should see a partly cloudy sky through tomorrow, then mostly sunny on Friday. Lots of sunshine expected on Saturday before more clouds build into ETX on Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible late on Sunday, then a few more on Monday. Best chances still look to be on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Not as much rain is expected with this front, but we will take what we can get. Skies clear and temperatures cool on Wednesday, behind this cold front. We will continue to see a slow warming trend over the next few days. Just a few degrees during the afternoon hours, but more of a warming trend during the morning hours...from the lower 50s tomorrow morning, to the lower 60s, Monday and Tuesday.