Agent: Josh McCown to sign with Houston Texans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Jacksonville native, Josh McCown, has agreed to sign with the Houston Texans, according to his agent Mike McCartney.
McCartney made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday. The Texans have yet to make a formal announcement.
McCown has played for 12 NFL teams in his career, including the Philadelphia Eagles, who McCown played three games with in 2019, including a playoff game.
After the 2019 season, McCown announced his retirement, however, earlier this year, the Eagles signed McCown to their practice squad as their emergency quarterback. He became to oldest ever NFL player on a practice squad at 41-years-old.
McCown has currently been living in Rusk.
