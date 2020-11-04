Affidavit: Bullard murder victim shot during ‘scuffle’ at party

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant affidavit reveals details behind the arrest of a Tyler man charged with murder in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting at a party.
Tommy Pettigrew III, 21, was arrested by US Marshals on Oct. 28 in connection with the murder of Christopher Bolden, 39.
According to Tyler police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Cecil Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 11. Officers found a man lying in a driveway with a gunshot to his chest. He was then taken to a Tyler hospital.
Bolden, a resident of Bullard, died on Oct. 19.
According to the arrest affidavit, when a Tyler police detective responded to the scene, officers said that alleged shooter Pettigrew had fled the scene in a white Ford F-150, but his girlfriend remained at the scene and had told officers that Pettigrew had given her the murder weapon and she had thrown it into a storm drain.
The shooting happened at a party at the home of Pettigrew, his girlfriend, and their child. They were having a gathering for friends where they were serving burgers, links and fries and drinking, the affidavit says. At some point during the night, the victim, Bolden, and his girlfriend allegedly got into an argument, and Bolden was asked to leave the party. The witness who stated this says Bolden left but later returned.
He and Pettigrew had words in front of the house, the affidavit says, and started to “scuffle,” and then partygoers say they heard a gunshot sound. Bolden was seen hunched over on the ground, and Pettigrew was seen leaving in his truck.
One witness alleged that he heard that the shot occurred when Bolden’s own gun fell out of his pocket and went off. Bolden’s gun was picked up by a friend who saw the incident occur, and he told police he threw the gun out the vehicle window as he drove down Wolford toward Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police searched for the firearm, but were unable to locate it where the man said it was disposed of.
Pettigrew’s gun was recovered with guidance from his girlfriend, who police detectives say showed them where she disposed of it on Parkdale, south of Garden Valley, in Tyler. She said that she had gathered up their child, their dog, and the gun and left the party in her personal vehicle, then disposed of it because she said she did not know what to do.
Bolden was pronounced brain dead on Oct. 16. His heart was harvested for organ donation, the affidavit states.
Pettigrew was charged with first degree murder and booked into the Smith County Jail on Oct. 28. He remains held there on a $500,000 bond.
