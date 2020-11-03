Warrant issued for Carthage shooting suspect

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage police report receiving a report of gunshots in the 400 block of Cook Street at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, and an additional call within minutes reporting a gunshot victim.
Officers report the victim, Bravion Coleman, was taken to UT Health Carthage with life-threatening injuries caused by a gunshot wound to the neck area.
A warrant was issued by Panola County District Attorney’s Office for Cleveland King for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
