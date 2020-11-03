East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very nice weather conditions are expected through most of the weekend. More clouds on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower or two. Slightly better chances on Monday then our best chances next Tuesday as a cold front moves through ETX. Up, and until Sunday, Skies should be Clear to Partly Cloudy with lows starting off in the middle 40s tomorrow morning, then into the lower 60s by Sunday. High Temperatures should remain in the middle 70s for the next 7 days. A few may get into the upper 70s this weekend. Have a great rest of your day.