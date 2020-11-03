EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect another beautiful day ahead, as well. Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures this afternoon right near average in the lower to mid 70s. Sunny skies continue for the rest of the week. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s for the middle of the week. Sunny and slightly warmer for the end of the week and into the weekend. South winds begin to pick up on Saturday and Sunday with a little bit more humidity moving in to the area. By early next week, the next cold front will start to inch its way closer to East Texas, arriving during the day Tuesday with a chance for rain and a cool down.