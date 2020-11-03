LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Republicans dominating East Texas races

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check here for updates on election races around the area.
ABC has projected Sen. John Cornyn the winner against his Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar. AP has projected State Representative Matt Schaefer the winner against his Democratic challenger Julie Gobble.
As early results roll in for state races, it appears most of the East Texas Republicans are dominating their races. One close races is in US House District 5, where Democrat Dr. Carolyn Salter trails the Republican incumbent by just four percent.
Nacogdoches County Election Coordinator Todd Stallings says 33 mail ballots are outstanding and won’t be counted today.
