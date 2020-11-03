Cowboys expected to put Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be without Andy Dalton for a second straight game.
According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, Dallas is expected to put the quarterback on the COVID-19 reserve list by the end of Tuesday.
Dalton missed the team’s game in Philadelphia due to a concussion from the previous game and was not on the flight. According to Archer, no players on the trip tested positive before the game, and Monday’s tests were negative as well. Archer also stated Dalton has started the self isolation process.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.