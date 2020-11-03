Coaches applaud efforts made by NCAA on election day

The SFA football team made national headlines when they all took a knee following a touchdown against UTEP. Their helmets this past Saturday said “Equality” on the front. Most of the football players voted before election day. Because of the off day the team had to adjust their practice schedules. Coach Colby Carthel approved of the NCAA decision but hope in the future there could be a waiver for programs that show student-athletes voted prior to the first Tuesday in November.