Coaches applaud efforts made by NCAA on election day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NCAA student athletes had Nov.3 off as a way to allow them to get involved in the election process.
The national organization made the day a mandatory off day for athletic programs during the summer following the rising of social justice movements.
“We have talked a lot about the 15th amendment and Jim Crow laws with my players," SFA basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “I think it was something I didn’t take seriously four years ago. Hopefully our players can take this message to their families and their own kids and start carrying it on.”
The SFA football team made national headlines when they all took a knee following a touchdown against UTEP. Their helmets this past Saturday said “Equality” on the front. Most of the football players voted before election day. Because of the off day the team had to adjust their practice schedules. Coach Colby Carthel approved of the NCAA decision but hope in the future there could be a waiver for programs that show student-athletes voted prior to the first Tuesday in November.
“There has been heightened attention to it which is good,” coach Colby Carthel said. “Hopefully this builds some lifetime habits. It is your voice. Let it be heard. I don’t give a rats rear who you vote for as long as you vote. A lot of people paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to be free and enjoy this opportunity. I am proud of our team for advocating and letting their voice be herd."
