Boil water notice issued in Alto

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for customers on Tuesday.
Customers affected are west of Alto, south of Alto, north of Alto up to FM 241 and east of Alto up to FM 241.
Boil water before you drink or cook with it.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
If you have any questions you may contact the office at 936-858-4648.
