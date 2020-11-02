WEBXTRA: Keep Tyler Beautiful to hold annual recycle day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Tyler Beautiful and the City of Tyler will be holding the annual Tyler Recycles Day and Paint Collection Day on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event will take place at the Solid Waste employee parking lot located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Angela Bennis, Recreation Manager for the City of Tyler about the rules, how to safely bring paint, and the protocols of the event.
News release from the City of Tyler:
Keep Tyler Beautiful contracts with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) every year to handle and dispose of hazardous waste properly. This event provides a free and easy form of disposal for latex and oil-based paint and common household hazardous waste for Tyler residents.
Tyler residents may bring any old or partially used buckets of paint they would like to dispose of. Residents may bring a total of 25 gallons of latex or oil-based paint per household. The Solid Waste Department is asking that residents not bring epoxy or aerosol paints. Residents can also take part in the free document shredding and battery recycling offered during this event.
City of Tyler residents will need to bring a valid water bill and driver’s license as proof of residency. No professional or commercial painters.
Safety Tips for Transporting Hazardous Waste to the Event:
-Bring paint in its original containers with a label, if possible.
-Make sure the container is sealed so it doesn’t leak in the car.
-If the container leaks, put it in a larger container and use an oil-absorbing product such as “Oil Dry” or cat litter to soak up spills.
For more information on this event, please contact Belen Casillas at bcasillas@tylertexas.com or (903) 535-1335. For more information on Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit the website at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.
