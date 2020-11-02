Texas State Senate candidate, Audrey Spanko, block walks Tyler streets to remind voters to cast their ballot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some Democratic nominees on the ballot went block walking to different parts of East Texas to remind registered voters that Tuesday, November 3rd, is the last day to vote.
We caught up with Democratic nominee Audrey Spanko, who is running for Texas State Senate District One. Spanko says her team visited just under 1,000 houses in their block walking journey that began at 10 am. Spanko describes why it was important to knock on doors and visit homes across East Texas.
“Tomorrow is a big day. We’re going to make some major change happen if folks come out and vote. There’s still 40,000 Smith County residents that haven’t voted yet. We’re trying to make sure, whenever the day closes tomorrow, and polls close, we know that everyone who could vote, got out and voted. Made their voices heard.”
Polling locations for the General Election close Tuesday at 7 p.m.
