1 taken to hospital after crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Longview Monday.
It happened at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Cotton St. and Lake Lamond Rd.
A black car was westbound on Cotton and a red SUV was northbound on Lake Lamond. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
The driver of the black vehicle was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The two people in the SUV were not hurt.
One lane was blocked on Cotton and one lane of Lake Lamond was also blocked while crews cleared the scene.
