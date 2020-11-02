Smith County ESD 2 firefighters approve purchase of 275 Motorola radios for $1 million

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Emergency Services District Number Two held a regular monthly meeting to discuss equipment on their monthly agenda.
Board members tonight discussed the purchasing of Motorola radios for the organization and all were in favor of buying 275 radios for just over $1 million. Their current radios have been in use for nearly ten years and officials say they’re near the end of their lifespan. President of the Board of Commissioners, Randy Melton describes the importance of having good communication tools across east Texas.
“Radio communication is crucial in this job. You have to be able to receive the call, you got to communicate once you get onto the scene, inside or outside. In our area, particularly rural areas that we go to, again radio communication is key to life safety.”
Payments for these radios approved by the board will not be issued until this time next year.
