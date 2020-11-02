Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Atlanta woman

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman from Atlanta.
According to the DPS alert, Alice McGee, 73, was last seen at 2005 W. Main St. at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
The alert said she was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray sweater, denim jeans, Nike tennis shoes with white soles, and carrying a blue and white striped purse.
The alert says McGee weighs 210 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes.
If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.
