SFA, Kyle Keller agree to extension through 2026

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head basketball coach looks to be content with staying in the Pienwyoods after signing an extension with the university through the 2025-26 season.
The news was first reported by college basketball insider Jeff Goodman Monday afternoon and later confirmed by the SFA athletic department.
Keller, entering his fifth season with the Lumberjacks, is coming off of a 28-3 season with the program where the team beat No.1 Duke and posted a 19-1 conference record. They were heavy favorites to win the Southland Conference Tournament before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keller coached the team to the 2017 SLC Tournament Championship and a berth in the NCAA National Tournament. In official NCAA record books, the SLC title was vacated due to an error in APR scores across multiple programs. The University at the time of the announced sanctions did not believe that the coaches or players in any sport were aware of the error in the reporting of those scores by former athletic administrators.
The SFA Athletic Department plans to formally announce the extension on Tuesday with an official statement.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.