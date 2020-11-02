Residents around Tx Panhandle experiencing power outages due to winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents around the Texas Panhandle are experiencing power outages due to the winter storm.
According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, there are more than 900 reported outages at this time.
As of Thursday morning, 41,000 customers were without power, most of which were in the Texas Panhandle.
Xcel Energy has moved in additional employees and contractors and now has more than 600 field personnel working on restoration efforts. Additional appeals for help from neighboring utilities have been made.
Communities in Texas that remain without power are Allison, Canadian, Crosbyton, Kress, McLean, Miami, Mobeetie, Silverton, Stinnett, Vega and Washburn.
Heavy icing on Tuesday combined with last evening’s snow and wind have damaged more than 100 power line structures on key lines delivering power into the communities, and crews will need to rebuild these lines before power can be completely restored
Estimated restoration times are not yet available, but Xcel expects to make good progress today now that the weather system has moved out of the area.
You can view the outage map and report an outage here.
Some of the power outages have caused school closings. You can view the full list of school closings here.
In Claude, officials have set up a warming station for those without power. The City is using First Baptist Church in Claude for a warming station with appropriate social distancing, and the Armstrong County Activity Center will be use as a backup.
Claude residents are asked to conserve water at this time as well.
The City of White Deer says the power outage also means the city has no water at this time.
