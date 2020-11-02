Power restored to more than 7,500 people in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM says power has been restored to most of Henderson. As of 1 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO had restored power to all but 5 customers in Rusk County.
ORIGINAL STORY:
As of 9:15 p.m., 8,211 SWEPCO customers were without power in the Henderson area.
According to the Rusk County Electric Cooperative, AEP has a main transmission line out due to unknown cause at this time.
This currently has Henderson and RCEC members in the Laneville, Mt. Enterprise, Hwy 79 & North Henderson areas without power.
Estimated restoration time is at midnight. The Rusk County Electric Cooperative Outage map shows a total of 5,472 customers without power in the county as of 9:15 p.m.
A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Rusk County.
According to the SWEPCO outage map, 7,706 customers are without power in the Henderson area.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the issue is likely in the transmission network of SWEPCO, but that cannot be confirmed at this time.
We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
