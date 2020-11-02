East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies and cool/mild temperatures are expected through tomorrow. A few clouds are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain is expected. Lots of sunshine is again on Friday. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday and Mostly Cloudy on Sunday and Monday with a slight chance for showers. Again, no rain expected through Saturday of this week. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm into the weekend with lows starting in the lower 40s on Election Day, warming into the upper 50s by Sunday. High temperatures start off in the lower to middle 70s for Tuesday, warming into the middle 70s on Wednesday and staying there through early next week. Perfect Election Day Weather! Get out and Vote if you haven’t done so already.