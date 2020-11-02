East Texas Young Republicans host ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Young Republicans organized a rally as a final push to remind voters to get out and vote for the November 3rd general election.
Members of the Republican Party gathered together at the Krazy Cajun Kitchen in Tyler with signs and t-shirts to vote and re-elect President Trump.
The President Of The East Texas Young Republicans, Michelle Gamboa, explained the importance of the rally.
“This is the last push to remind everyone how important it is to vote. Get out and vote. Don’t forget to vote all the way down the ballot from the White House to the courthouse.”
The rally also included live music from County music artist Joey Greer.
