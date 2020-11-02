Central heights volleyball ready to take the next step

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Heights Lady Blue Devils are in the playoffs and are looking to take the next step.
The team will play Tarkington on Tuesday night in Woodville in the 3A Area Round.
“Getting to this point is an awesome opportunity we have had,” head coach Logan Smoak said. “Getting to the area round is a tradition.”
The team has won their district seven of the eight years the program has existed. They have made the Regional Tournament the past two years. This year they hope to be different.
“We are just trying to take it one game at a time but the goal is to get back,” Smoak said. “The ultimate goal is to go to a state championship. That has ben engrained into the girls here. This program is on the upcoming. I can say that. We continue to climb the mountain and set expectations for ourselves.”
So far the team has made it through the pandemic without any major setbacks but hearing news today of a forfeit by a team that was playing in Woodville before them on Tuesday showed how easy things can go south.
“it is so exciting that we are still getting to play,” Smoak said. “It is so nerve racking to not know when things will get canceled. At any point we are one kid from getting sick and having our season ending.”
