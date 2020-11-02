Anderson County JP Carl Davis steps down after 22 years

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime Anderson County justice of the peace is stepping down.
Carl Davis has served 22 years as the justice of the peace for precinct 2. During Monday’s commissioners court meeting, his resignation was accepted.
“It’s just time,” Davis said about ending his years of service.
“I’m ready to move on. I want to do some traveling, actually finish some projects. Oh, and I want to go fishing," he added with a chuckle.
The new justice of the peace has not yet been chosen. The county says they will accept applications and then make a decision on his replacement during a future commissioners court meeting.
