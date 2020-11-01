Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful and comfortable day today as highs warmed into the lower to middle 70s across the area with mostly sunny skies. Temps will get chilly again overnight and will drop into the lower 40s with a few areas close to I-30 potentially dropping into the upper 30s so be sure to grab that jacket before you head out the door tomorrow! Highs tomorrow will be slightly cooler than what we saw today and should only warm into the middle 60s for most of the area. Nothing but sunshine and slightly warmer temps for Election Day on Tuesday. Our warming trend continues throughout the rest of the week as morning lows warm back into the lower 50s and afternoon highs finally return close to seasonal averages in the lower to middle 70s. Enjoy the sunshine!