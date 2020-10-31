Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Halloween! The weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans that you might have today. Temperatures are starting off chilly, in the upper 30s to low 40s but by the afternoon we will warm to the upper 60s. Clear and sunny skies are expected all day long. As we head into the late evening, clouds will move in and they will help trap some of the heat we received throughout the day. This will help keep it warmer for any trick-or-treaters that are heading out. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before going to bed tonight for daylight saving time. Tomorrow will be sunny and beautiful with temperatures in the upper 60s. For this next work week, we will see very similar and fall like weather each day. Be prepared for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s each day.