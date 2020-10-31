Procession with fallen Houston PD officer passes through Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of fallen Houston police officer Sgt. Harold Preston, ladder trucks from the Palestine Fire Department hoisted a huge American flag over the route the procession took to transport Preston to Athens, his hometown, Saturday.
The procession was expected to arrive in Palestine at about 12:55 p.m. today.
According to a press release from the Palestine Police Department, Preston was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in Houston.
“Sergeant Preston had served with the Houston Police Department for 41 years and was scheduled to retire in the coming weeks,” the press release stated. “He is survived by his elderly parents, whom he cared for, and fiancée.”
Preston’s body was escorted from Houston back to Athens, where he will be laid to rest, and the Palestine Police Department urged the public to show their support and view the procession as it passes through Palestine.
The procession was expected to arrive from Buffalo and enter Palestine on West Oak Street (U.S. Highway 79). It was then supposed to continue on Palestine Avenue before turning left on West Spring Street (State Highway 19) before it proceeded to Athens.
