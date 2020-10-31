Halloween Forecast At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas and Happy Halloween!! It was a beautiful and comfortable day today as highs warmed into the middle to upper 60s to lower 70s across the area with mostly sunny skies. We will see a slight increase to cloud cover this evening ahead of an approaching cold front but skies will remain dry throughout the next several days. Temps will be a bit on the cool side this evening, dropping into the upper 40s for overnight lows so if you have any late night Halloween plans then you’ll want to grab the jacket. Once our cold front moves through early tomorrow, northerly winds will pick up and will be quite breezy at times. Afternoon highs wont see much of a cool down until Monday, and will likely still range from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees across the area. A bigger drop in temps will be seen by Monday morning when we wake up in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees before only warming into the low 60s in the afternoon. Nothing but sunshine and slightly warmer temps for Election Day on Tuesday. Our warming trend continues throughout the rest of the week as morning lows warm back into the lower 50s and afternoon highs finally return close to seasonal averages in the lower to middle 70s. Don’t forget to set those clocks back by one hour tonight before bed! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 am tomorrow morning.