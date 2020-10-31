Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston laid to rest in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Houston Police Department and the East Texas community came together to honor Sergeant Harold Preston, an Athens native. The escort began at Texas Southern University in Houston and traveled to East Texas for Preston’s final resting place.
East Texas News spoke with spectators and some of Preston’s old friends as the precession made its way to Athens.
Preston took his final journey across Texas, passing through Palestine on his way to the North Athens Cemetery. Spectators and first responders paid their respects as the hearse drove by.
One of Preston’s friends, Dewayne Hannah, says he last saw him back in 2018 and described him as a good-hearted, fun, loving person.
“He was a friend from way back when times were hard in Athens Texas. We were coming up," Hannah said. "I’d cry on his shoulder, and he’d cry on mine. It was just sad news when I heard of what happened to him. I’ll miss my brother.”
On October 20th, Preston was shot and killed in the line of duty when he responded to a domestic disturbance call. He was a 41-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, just two weeks away from retirement.
Family friend Albert Hasley described how he felt as the ceremony began at the cemetery.
“I feel sad for me, him, and his family. Just something taken from us," Hasley said. "A good young man gone away.”
Before Preston was laid to rest, Hannah said it was difficult seeing the hearse deliver his friend of nearly 60 years.
“I was kind of down and out, but my heart and mind told me to be here to support him because I know what kind of fellow he was," Hasley said. "And after I got here and seen all the support from the Houston Police Department, it kind of upped my spirit. I’ve never seen anything as beautiful in my life.”
While the hearse was in route, people lined the streets to pay their respects.
“I wanted to be here to honor him, one for his service, one for being from our area, and just give him the respect he deserves,” said Lisa Deckard Mass.
Preston attended Bishop Heights Elementary School in Athens before moving to Houston.
The family asked for donations to the domestic violence organization at Allen Chapel AME Church in Athens in honor of Preston’s memory.
