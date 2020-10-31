DPS: Man dies after truck hits tree, catches fire in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 42-year-old man died late Friday night after his pickup went off of State Highway 243, struck a large tree, and caught fire.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash near midnight Friday night/Saturday morning. The crash occurred about 12 miles west of Canton on SH 243.
The preliminary crash report shows that Douglas Thomas Koller, of Canton, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on SH 243 when, for an unknown reason, he drove across the northbound lane and into the north ditch.
The vehicle continued until it struck a large tree and caught fire, the press release stated.
Van Zandt County Justice of the Peace Sandra Plaster pronounced Koller dead at the scene, and his body was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
