WEBXTRA: Lufkin’s Salvation Army Thrift story holds one-day sale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Lufkin closed back in early April of 2020 due to Covid-19 regulations. However, the store had a one-day sale Friday.
KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by the store to get details about their one-day-only sale. It started at 10 a.m., and it will continue until 3 p.m.
Salvation Army of Lufkin Captain Cavon Phillips said if this one-day store opening goes well as far as profits go, then they plan to re-open at least once a week for the community in the new future.
