Security camera captures suspect breaking into car in Gregg County

There have been several vehicle burglaries reported in the northeast area of Gregg County over the past few weeks. The areas include Hwy 259 North, Tryon Road, Sam Page Road and the Rambling Creek Addition that includes Janet Kay Drive, Joan Lane and Rebecca Circle. Please be sure to take all your valuables and weapons out of your vehicle and lock the doors. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood in the late evening or early morning hours, please contact the Sheriff’s Office so that a unit can be sent to investigate. The following video shows a suspect, riding a bicycle in the Rambling Creek Addition. If you can identify the suspect in the video, contact Investigator Alford @ 903-236-8454 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers @ 903-236-STOP