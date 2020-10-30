Security camera captures suspect breaking into car in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A security camera captured a burglary suspect breaking into a vehicle in the Rambling Creek Addition of Gregg County.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicle burglaries have been reported in the northeast area of Gregg County over the past few weeks. The areas include Hwy 259 North, Tryon Road, Sam Page Road and the Rambling Creek Addition that includes Janet Kay Drive, Joan Lane and Rebecca Circle.
The sheriff’s office asks people to be sure to take all your valuables and weapons out of your vehicle and lock the doors. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood in the late evening or early morning hours, please contact the Sheriff’s Office so that a unit can be sent to investigate.
If you can identify the suspect in the video, contact Investigator Alford at 903-236-8454 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.