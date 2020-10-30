‘Overwhelmed’: Texas county halts non-essential activities

By Associated Press | October 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - El Paso County officials have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the area’s medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the measure Thursday. Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed, effective at midnight Thursday, are tattoo, hair, and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining. He also appealed to residents to avoid all non-essential activities.

Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services, and government activities were among the activities deemed essential. All election-related activities, including campaigns and voting, also were deemed essential activities.

