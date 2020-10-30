East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, very chilly temperatures are expected overnight tonight, but not as chilly as what we saw this morning. Some clouds are expected and that will keep us just a degree or two warmer. A very nice Halloween is expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and a light southerly wind. A cold front will move through East Texas very early on Sunday morning just keeping the cooler than normal temperatures around for a few more days. A slow warming trend begins on Tuesday afternoon with lows getting into the 50s by Thursday morning, and highs temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s. No mention of rain through the next 7 days. Remember... Turn Your Clocks BACK 1 Hour before bed on Saturday Night as Daylight Saving Time ends. Enjoy your Weekend.