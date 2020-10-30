Lufkin business organizes toy drive for Louisiana hurricane survivors

“We certainly appreciate for everything they do for us because you have to help each other,” Hueval said. “If you don’t help each other, then you’re in a world of trouble.” “The more people who come out and join with us, you know, when you wake up on Christmas morning you’ll get to think about, while you’re watching your kids get to open their presents, there’s a kid out there opening up a present you provided,” John Hernandez said.