Kilgore police release identity of man killed in crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police have identified a man who died in a crash Thursday.
According to Kilgore police, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Kilgore Police Communications Center received a 911 emergency call reporting a one-vehicle crash in the 800 block of US Highway 259 Business in Kilgore, Gregg Co., TX. Kilgore Emergency Services first responders arrived to a rollover crash scene with one person lying in the inside southbound traffic lane.
Police said witnesses at the crash scene indicated the tan in color 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on US Highway 259 Business when the vehicle crossed over into southbound traffic lanes and struck the curb in the 800 block. The vehicle continued traveling as it struck a utility pole, rolled over approximately three times and finally came to rest in the southbound traffic lanes of US Highway 259 Business.
The driver and sole occupant of the tan Chevrolet Blazer was identified as Harlis Humphrey, 76, of Overton, Texas.
Police said Humphrey was ejected from the vehicle at some point during the rollover and passed away at the crash scene. The investigation revealed that Humphrey was likely not wearing a seat belt.
