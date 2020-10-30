Houston police officer killed in duty to be laid to rest in Athens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Houston police officer who was shot and killed as he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex will be laid to rest in his hometown of Athens on Saturday.
Sergeant Harold Preston had served with the Houston Police Department for 41 years and was scheduled to retire in the coming weeks. He is survived by his elderly parents, whom he cared for, and fiancée.
The body will be escorted from Houston back to Athens, passing through Palestine on the way.
A press release from the Palestine Police Department said the procession carrying Preston’s body will arrive at approximately 12:55 p.m. Saturday. They will be arriving from Buffalo, entering Palestine on W. Oak St (US-79), continuing to Palestine Ave, and then turning left onto W. Spring St (TX-19) before proceeding to Athens.
