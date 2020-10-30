Haunted car wash in Longview offers alternative scares in year of COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday is Halloween, but a haunted drive-thru car wash in Longview has been serving up a frighteningly good time to customers who don’t want to take their chances inside a haunted house.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its list of alternate ways to safely participate in Halloween this year to avoid spreading COVID-19 or influenza. However, haunted car wash tunnels are COVID-19 friendly; windows are (mostly) down, no one is grabbing customers, and there’s no screaming into shared air spaces.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum spoke with Steve Oram, owner of the Lantana Car Wash in Longview, about his sharing of Halloween spirit at his haunted car wash.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.