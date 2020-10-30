East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Nice Weather Conditions for the remainder of the day today with Sunny Skies/Mostly Clear Skies expected. As the sun sets, temperatures will get rather chilly and some high clouds will start moving in from the west. A very nice Halloween is expected with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures, and a light southerly wind. A cold front will move through East Texas very early on Sunday morning just keeping the cooler than normal temperatures around for a few more days. A slow warming trend begins on Tuesday afternoon with lows getting into the 50s by Thursday morning, and highs temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s. No mention of rain through the next 7 days. Remember... Turn Your Clocks BACK 1 Hour before bed on Saturday Night as Daylight Saving Time ends. Enjoy your Weekend.