East Texas Ag News: Planting operations in full swing across Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Planting operations are at full speed across the Lone Star state.
According to the recent Texas crop and weather report, it’s due to some days of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. It’s positive news for producers in the Rio Grande Valley region.
Back in September, they were delayed by the constant wet weather. Here in East Texas, many counties are barely getting enough rainfall for subsoil and topsoil conditions.
In Cherokee County, producers are being forced to move livestock due to ponds and creeks running dry. Cooler night temperatures are slowing the growth of warm-season forages.
Hay production is also winding down. Pasture and rangeland conditions are listed as fair to good.
Livestock was listed in fair to good condition.
