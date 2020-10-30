Crews investigating fire at vacant home on E. Erwin St. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tyler Friday evening.
According to a press release from the Tyler Fire Department, the fire happened in the 400 block of E. Erwin. The initial call was received at approximately 7:35 p.m. The first arriving units reported heavy fire conditions in the structure and ordered a second alarm, summoning additional resources to the incident. TFD responded with four Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and an Investigator. The fire was brought under control at approximately 8:20 p.m., however, the scene is still active.
A fire official said the structure on fire was a vacant home. Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office are currently at the scene and will be investigating the cause of the blaze. Further information will be released as it becomes available. No injuries have been reported.
