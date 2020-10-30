Crews investigating fire at vacant home on E. Erwin St. in Tyler

According to a press release from the Tyler Fire Department, the fire happened in the 400 block of E. Erwin. The initial call was received at approximately 7:35 p.m. The first arriving units reported heavy fire conditions in the structure and ordered a second alarm, summoning additional resources to the incident. TFD responded with four Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and an Investigator. The fire was brought under control at approximately 8:20 p.m., however, the scene is still active.