UIL Volleyball Bi-district playoffs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL volleyball playoffs for 1A-4A tip off this week with the Bi-District playoffs. The round will run Oct.29-31.
Below are the matchups with locations and times that have been confirmed.
4A
Lindale 3, North Lamar 0
Pleasant Grove 2, Spring Hill 3
Brownsboro 0, Farmersville 3
Bullard 3, Paris 1
China Spring 3, Jasper 0
Rusk 1, Madisonville 3
Carthage 3, La Vega 0
Robinson vs Palestine @ Fairfield , Oct 30 6 pm
Gilmer vs Kilgore @ Longview, Oct.31 2 pm
Canton vs Caddo Mills
Van vs Kaufman
3A
Rains 3, Bells 0
Tatum 3, Hughes Springs 0
Mineola vs Hooks @ Paris, Oct.29 6 pm
Sabine 3, Troup 1
Atlanta 3, MP Chapel Hill 1
Blue Ridge 3,Edgewood 0
Harmony 3, Red Water 0
Elysian Fields 3, New Diana 0
West eliminates Eustace
Warren 3, Huntington 0
Anahuac 0, Diboll 3
Corrigan vs Buna @ Warren, Oct. 30 6 pm
Central Heights vs East Chambers @ Woodville, Oct. 30 7 pm
White Oak vs Waskom @ Hallsville, Oct.31 3 pm
New Boston vs Mount Vernon
Troy vs Malakoff
2A
Lovelady 3, Sabine Pass 0
Dewyville vs Letexo @ Woodville, Oct. 29 7:30 pm
Bowie vs Alba Golden @ Union Grove, Oct. 29, 6 pm
Colmesneil vs Hull Daisetta @ Kountze, Oct 29 6 pm
Evadale vs Groveton @ Woodville, Oct. 29 6 pm
Union Grove vs Gary @ Gary, Oct 29 6:30 pm
Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Arp, Oct 29 7 pm
Frankston vs Normangee @ Elkhart, Oct. 29 6 pm
Beckville vs Overton @ Spring Hill, Oct.31 2 pm
Hawkins vs San Augustine @ Tatum, Oct. 31 3 pm
1A
Burkeville vs Kennard @ Woodville, Oct.29 4:30 pm
