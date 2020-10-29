UIL Volleyball Bi-district playoffs

UIL Volleyball Bi-district playoffs
By Caleb Beames | October 29, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:58 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL volleyball playoffs for 1A-4A tip off this week with the Bi-District playoffs. The round will run Oct.29-31.

Below are the matchups with locations and times that have been confirmed.

4A

Lindale 3, North Lamar 0

Pleasant Grove 2, Spring Hill 3

Brownsboro 0, Farmersville 3

Bullard 3, Paris 1

China Spring 3, Jasper 0

Rusk 1, Madisonville 3

Carthage 3, La Vega 0

Robinson vs Palestine @ Fairfield , Oct 30 6 pm

Gilmer vs Kilgore @ Longview, Oct.31 2 pm

Canton vs Caddo Mills

Van vs Kaufman

3A

Rains 3, Bells 0

Tatum 3, Hughes Springs 0

Mineola vs Hooks @ Paris, Oct.29 6 pm

Sabine 3, Troup 1

Atlanta 3, MP Chapel Hill 1

Blue Ridge 3,Edgewood 0

Harmony 3, Red Water 0

Elysian Fields 3, New Diana 0

West eliminates Eustace

Warren 3, Huntington 0

Anahuac 0, Diboll 3

Corrigan vs Buna @ Warren, Oct. 30 6 pm

Central Heights vs East Chambers @ Woodville, Oct. 30 7 pm

White Oak vs Waskom @ Hallsville, Oct.31 3 pm

New Boston vs Mount Vernon

Troy vs Malakoff

2A

Lovelady 3, Sabine Pass 0

Dewyville vs Letexo @ Woodville, Oct. 29 7:30 pm

Bowie vs Alba Golden @ Union Grove, Oct. 29, 6 pm

Colmesneil vs Hull Daisetta @ Kountze, Oct 29 6 pm

Evadale vs Groveton @ Woodville, Oct. 29 6 pm

Union Grove vs Gary @ Gary, Oct 29 6:30 pm

Big Sandy vs Timpson @ Arp, Oct 29 7 pm

Frankston vs Normangee @ Elkhart, Oct. 29 6 pm

Beckville vs Overton @ Spring Hill, Oct.31 2 pm

Hawkins vs San Augustine @ Tatum, Oct. 31 3 pm

1A

Burkeville vs Kennard @ Woodville, Oct.29 4:30 pm

