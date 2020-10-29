SFA announces academic partnership with Texas A&M

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A partnership between Stephen F. Austin State University and a Texas A&M research and education center is sealed. SFA’s College of Education will be offering a degree through the A&M ‘RELLIS’ Academic Alliance in Bryan.
John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M university system says ten universities across the state participate, but SFA will standout in education.
“None of them chose to do the one that is the most important for Texas and that is, in my opinion, is training teachers. And so, we were really pleased when the president came to us and said that, 'I want to be the first university outside of the A&M system to go on the RELLIS Campus and offer teaching certificates and education degrees to these students, and that’s what’s fixing to happen.”
Scott Gordon, president of SFA joined Sharp at announcement ceremonies held in Bryan and Nacogdoches.
“I can guarantee you this. This is a model that will be expanded upon. This will be a model that other states will look at and say, ‘We want to emulate this,’” said Gordon.
Both university leaders responded with a simple ‘no’ and a smile when asked if this is the first step to SFA becoming part of the Texas A&M system. The SFA classes at RELLIS campus will start in the fall of 2021.
SFA’S MEDIA RELEASE
Through the partnership, SFA’s James I. Perkins College of Education will offer completer courses for the Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in EC-6 to Bryan/College Station-area students on the RELLIS Campus in Bryan.
Founded in 2016 by the Texas A&M University System, the RELLIS Campus fosters cutting-edge research, technology development, workforce training and two- and four-year college degrees by tapping the system’s state agencies and multiple universities, along with academic, corporate and government partners. SFA is the first university outside the system to be invited to offer courses on the campus.
A livestream recording of the meeting will be available through SFA’s YouTube page.
