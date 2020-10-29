Sen. John Cornyn makes campaign stop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn made a stop in East Texas this morning.
It was part of his campaign bus tour across the state. Senator Cornyn was joined by Congressman Louie Gohmert, and other East Texas officials on the Downtown Tyler square.
Cornyn rallied supporters and urged them to vote if they haven’t already.
“Senator Cruz in 2018, outside of the major urban areas, if it hadn’t been for places like East Texas coming in 2 to 1, he might not have won that race, it was less than 3 points. We need everyone to get out and vote and take all your friends and family with you,” Cornyn said.
A UT Tyler/Dallas morning news poll shows Senator Cornyn leading his democratic opponent MJ Hegar by eight points.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.