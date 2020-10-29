East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, skies have nearly cleared for all of East Texas, and the wind has settled. This sets up a chance for patchy frost over the northern sections of East Texas, generally, north of Interstate 20. A few patches of frost are possible south of the interstate as well. Temperatures should drop into the middle to upper 30s over northern sections with upper 30s for central and upper 30s to lower 40s for Deep East Texas. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday with another very chilly morning and a mild afternoon. Partly Cloudy skies are expected for Saturday (Halloween) and Sunday with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Another cold front moves in on Sunday morning, just keeping the cooler temperatures around for a few more days. Sunshine is expected on Monday. Partly Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 70s by mid-week. no rain is expected over the next 7 days. REMEMBER, Saturday night, before bed, we set our clocks BACK 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.