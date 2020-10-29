Marshall police arrest 2 men with numerous items allegedly stolen from unlocked vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Marshall Police Department, two Louisiana men were arrested with 9 pistols, two crossbows, and nearly 50 other items that they allegedly stole from unlocked vehicles in Marshall.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department were dispatched to the area of Wingwood Terrace to investigate a report of two male subjects that were looking through vehicles in the neighborhood. MPD officers located two males nearby that matched the description provided to Marshall Emergency Communications by the caller and attempted to make contact with them, but the males immediately fled on foot. Officers flooded the area and located a white Dodge Durango driving in a suspicious manner. An arrow was also observed on the rear bumper of the vehicle and officers stopped the car at Henley Perry and South Washington.
The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Prentis Washington, 21 and Dakota Smith 22, both of Louisiana. During the course of the traffic stop it was determined that the vehicle occupied by Washington and Smith contained 9 pistols, 2 crossbows, and nearly 50 other items in the vehicle that were taken during the commission of vehicle burglaries. None of the vehicles that were burglarized were locked allowing the two individuals easy access to the contents of the vehicle.
Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said he would like to thank the vigilant members of the community who made the Marshall Police Department aware of the situation.
The Marshall Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is critical to remove valuables from your vehicle overnight, and always lock your vehicle’s doors whenever you leave it unattended. They say they rarely see a vehicle burglary where a suspect forcibly enters a vehicle; the simply check doors until they find an unlocked one and then go through it. Far too often firearms are stolen in these burglaries. They also recommend that everyone document their serial numbers for all valuable items in the event they become lost or stolen.
