Marshall police arrest 2 men with numerous items allegedly stolen from unlocked vehicles

The Marshall Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is critical to remove valuables from your vehicle overnight, and always lock your vehicle’s doors whenever you leave it unattended. They say they rarely see a vehicle burglary where a suspect forcibly enters a vehicle; the simply check doors until they find an unlocked one and then go through it. Far too often firearms are stolen in these burglaries. They also recommend that everyone document their serial numbers for all valuable items in the event they become lost or stolen.