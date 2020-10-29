Better East Texas: Flu shots save lives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine and the vast amount of uncertainty and questions about what a vaccine may be like, we perhaps need to focus on a more known viral enemy. And that is the traditional annual flu and the available and safe vaccine.
The CDC kicked off flu vaccine season earlier in October, and while the occurrence of flu cases in the US is still relatively low, now is the time to get vaccinated. In fact, we should follow the lead of doctors and physicians who, as a group, have a vaccination participation rate of 98 percent. Yep, 98 percent of docs get a shot.
There is a load of other reasons to get the flu shot. If we can lower the incidence of the flu across the US, then more resources will go towards the treatment of COVID patients by lowering the possibility of hospitalizations due to the flu. This will lessen the burden on hospitals as facilities and hospital staffs.
It will also help vital first responders and essential workers stay in gear and be effective in their roles. Ultimately there are still a lot of unknowns on a COVID vaccine, but the flu season is for sure and the vaccine can help you in preventing the flu in your family.
Thankfully, as well, most providers charge little or nothing out of pocket for the flu shot so there are few reasons not to get it. So, get it. It may be the ultimate holiday gift and save a life and that will make for a Better East Texas.
