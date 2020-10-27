WEBXTRA: Smith county polling location reopens with new workers after COVID-19 case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The early voting location at the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association (TASCA) Center in Whitehouse has reopened after being temporarily closed on Monday. Officials said a polling worker fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19. The facility was deep cleaned on Monday evening and reopened Tuesday at 7 a.m. without interruption.
“We immediately put a plan into action,” said Karen Nelson, Smith Co. Elections Administrator. Nelson said a whole new crew of election workers was brought in before the location reopened. She said Smith County will continue to take all necessary safety precautions at all polling locations throughout the General Election.
KLTV 7′s Blake Holland asked Nelson about what would happen if something similar happens on Election Day.
